Here’s something for musicians called Soundbrenner Pulse. It’s a wearable metronome that uses haptic feedback so you can feel the beat. The company says that haptic feedback is “up to seven times stronger than the vibrational alerts found in today’s smartwatches.” This is a standalone device that can be strapped around your arm or leg, or worn on your chest. Better yet, it’s controlled by an app that can sync with up to five Soundbrenner Pulses. That means five people in the band could be marching to the same beat! Come on, that could be game changing for musicians! Soundbrenner Pulse is $99 at Amazon, and it’s shipping now.