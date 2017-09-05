Apple is reportedly discontinuing iTunes LP, but that doesn’t mean digital song and album purchases are going away.
HomePod Review, Cook Interview, Crypto Tax Haven, Music in Ear of Beholder, App Picks - Pop.0 Ep.30
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
Dave Hamilton on The Dalrymple Report to Talk Gigging, Drumming, Music, More
A Geeky Musician's First Weekend with HomePod
Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
There is a Workaround to Control HomePod EQ Settings
This is for iTunes and the iOS Music app. If you use a third-party app like Spotify, check the app settings to see if it has its own EQ settings.
Here's How to Stream Spotify on HomePod
Fret not, it’s possible to stream Spotify on HomePod.
Apple's Product Line is Complex. And it's Perfect
Some might insist that Apple’s product line has become bloated. Actually, it’s perfect.
How to Set up HomePod and Start Listening to Music
To set up HomePod you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2.5, which is the latest update.
Apple Rolls Out 4 New HomePod Ads
Now that you can pre-order a HomePod smart speaker Apple has four new ads hyping its music playback.
Apple Rolls Out Apple Music Analytics Tool for Musicians
Billboard reports that the tool will launch in the spring.
Apple Unveils App and Game of the Year, Best of 2017
Apple’s annual Best Of list for the App Store and iTunes Store is out with picks for the iPhone and iPad.
How to Use Apple Music and Radio Streaming in watchOS 4.1
watchOS 4.1 makes Apple Watch music playback a lot easier because you can get at your complete Apple Music library from your watch whether you’re on Wi-Fi or LTE. Read on to learn how Apple Watch music playback works with this new update.
Apple is Solving its Entertainment Business Problems on Multiple Fronts
Apple has had rough going in the past with an obsolete Apple TV and less than stellar relationships with the studios. That’s about to change.
Get Your Music on Apple Watch with watchOS 4
It’s not a difficult process, but you need to know where to look and how to maximize what’s synchronized to your wearable device.
Apple Releases iTunes 12.7, Removes iOS App Backups
Apple rolled out iTunes 12.7 on Tuesday with support for iOS 11, but it also does away with a couple features many users rely on.
BopPad Uses Smartcloth to Improve Drum Pad Response
There’s a new drum pad out there from Keith McMillen Instruments (KMI) that uses smartcloth to make the device more accurate and responsive. At least that’s what the company claims, and they’re using smart fabric sensors from BeBop Sensors to do it. Funded on Kickstarter last year, BopPad is a, “location and pressure-sensitive drum controller with a wicked-fast playing surface.” I’ve yet to meet an electronic drum I love to play, but I’m looking forward to checking out BopPad. Just watch the video. The device is $199 through the KMI website.
Hey Musicians, How about a Wearable Metronome?
Here’s something for musicians called Soundbrenner Pulse. It’s a wearable metronome that uses haptic feedback so you can feel the beat. The company says that haptic feedback is “up to seven times stronger than the vibrational alerts found in today’s smartwatches.” This is a standalone device that can be strapped around your arm or leg, or worn on your chest. Better yet, it’s controlled by an app that can sync with up to five Soundbrenner Pulses. That means five people in the band could be marching to the same beat! Come on, that could be game changing for musicians! Soundbrenner Pulse is $99 at Amazon, and it’s shipping now.
Goodbye Apple Music Festival, the State of the Mac Touch Bar - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-05
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to Apple ending its Apple Music Festival, plus they look at the state of the MacBook Pro Touch Bar.
Apple Ends London Apple Music Festival
Don’t clear your schedule for this year’s Apple Music Festival in London because it isn’t happening.