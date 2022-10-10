AmpliTube 5 Users Can Receive a Free AmpliTube OverScream Through New Promotion

AmpliTube users, a free pedal awaits! For those that like to use AmpliTube 5, including the Custom Shop version, IK Multimedia is giving away a digital AmpliTube OverScream to all new and existing users.

The current promotion is available now through Nov. 1, 2022.

IK Multimedia Gives AmpliTube 5 Users Free OverScream Pedal

Based on the Ibanez Tube Screamer, which is a classic overdrive/distortion pedal, the AmpliTube OverScream additionally delivers classic overdriven tones for your guitar. Though, remember that the OverScream pedal is for AmpliTube, not your actual pedal board.

Featuring three knobs: overdrive, tone and level, users can easily dial in the tone they’re looking for. It’s great for adding some bite to your leads, or building a crunchy tone for Rock and Punk.

For a (brief) history on the Ibanez Tube Screamer, George Cassadrian provides a brief history of the pedal, and also details where you may have heard the effect in popular contemporary music.

To redeem this offer, AmpliTube users need to follow a series of steps:

Login/Register for an IK account and go to the User Area.

A pop-up message will help users Redeem the OverScream as well as sign up for the company’s Newsletter if they’re not already subscribed.

Download and open the IK Product Manager.

Go to Manage My Products, under the Software tab, click the Install and Authorize buttons by the right of AmpliTube 5.

Should users already have the latest version of AmpliTube 5 (5.5), users can enter the Menu within the program, navigate to the Account tab, and select Restore Purchases.

A Free Pedal, a Free Program

Along with the OverScream being available within AmpliTube 5, it is also available in the free version, AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop. Additionally, outside of the free bonus pedal, Custom Shop offers pedals, guitar amps, cabinets mics and rack FX.

Concerning AmpliTube 5, new features for the program include all new signal chain & routing options, custom IR loader, new mixer with built-in effects, new gear, a new cabinet section with VIR technology and a new preset sharing community available through ToneNET. Lastly, there is also the free Custom Shop version if users wish to try the program before they purchase it.

Of course, for those truly in the pursuit of tone, there’s also TONEX available through IK Multimedia.

What are you playing with right now on your guitar? Let us know in the comments.