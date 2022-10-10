Amazon Offers Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Prices and More Ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early access sale kicks off Oct. 11 at midnight Pacific, but some great discounts are already available. Even though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, Amazon is already offering discounted prices on certain configurations. Let’s take a look at what kind of bargains the online retailer has on Apple gear.

Amazon Provides Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Prices

Apple launched its Series 8 Watch just over a month ago. The wearable device seems to be selling well, based on lead times for delivery of many models. Nevertheless, Amazon is already offering discounted Apple Watch Series 8 prices for certain variants. In some configurations, you can save as much as $50.

For example, the 45mm wearable is regularly priced at $429 in the GPS-only configuration. However, you can score some colors for a bit less.

45mm (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 8 GPS is just $379 , a 12% discount.

, a 12% discount. 45mm Silver Apple Watch Series 8 GPS is also priced at $379 .

. If a smaller device is more your style, Amazon offers some colors of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 for just $349 for the GPS-only model (normally priced $399).

2021 Pink iPad mini 6 Joins the Bargain Hunters

We’ve told you a couple of times about Amazon’s discounted iPad mini 6, but pink was always left out in the cold. That’s changed, at least for the time being. As of time of publication, you can get a 64GB iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi for $399.99. That’s almost $100 off, no matter what color you choose.

The pink option shows a free Prime delivery date of Oct. 15. Purple, Space Gray and Starlight all look to ship faster. Estimated delivery dates for those colors is in just one day.

Chargers and Other Accessories

If you need an extra USB-C charger or two, Amazon has an excellent deal on the Anker Nano two-pack. This USB-C charger is rated at 20W, but it’s 50% smaller than Apple’s. Score the two-pack at 23% off, for just $23.99. That’s less than $12 per charger.

Looking for AirPods? The second-generation true wireless earbuds are almost half off, selling for just $89.99 instead of the regular $159.

You can also get a discounted price on the Apple AirPods Max through Amazon. These headphones usually cost $549, but you can get them for as low as $449.99 through this link. That’s a $99 savings.

Finally, it’s just a $10 savings, but ten bucks is ten bucks. Apple AirPods Pro 2, normally $249, are down to $239 here with free Prime One-Day shipping.