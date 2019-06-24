Beats Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Beats by Dr. Dre announced Monday the appointment of Chris Thorne as Chief Marketing Officer. He will report to Luke Wood, president of the Apple-owned audio company (via Variety).

Beats ‘Dominates Cultural Conversation’

Mr. Thorne previously worked at EA, The Honest Co., and, most recently, health membership startup Forward. Commenting on his new job, he said:

Beats not only sits at the cross-cultural intersection of music, technology and sports, but it has defined the niche as a category in such a short time. The brand continues to dominate cultural conversation, and I’m excited to join the team and contribute to its successes.

Mr. Wood said his new recruit had “shouldered an extensive roster of brands that amplify his invaluable experience in marketing, business management, brand growth and creative development.” He added that “with our highest-quality product portfolio to date, our team continues to grow rapidly across the globe.”

Apple bought Beats for $3 billion in July 2014. It recently launched the Beats Club Collection Solo 3 headphones.