Biden Expected to Sign Order for More Online Government Services

President Biden is expected to sign into law a bill that would direct certain government agencies to offer their services online.

Online Government Services

The bill, called Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, directs 17 government agencies to provide “customer experience improvement commitments.”

It seeks to create a cross-governmental service delivery process for services such as passport renewal, claiming benefits online for retirees, and personalized online tools for Medicare recipients.

Other tools:

Tax filers will save time by having the option to schedule customer support call-backs.

Tax filers will be provided with new online tools and services to ease the payment of taxes, which may include automatic direct deposit refunds based on prior year tax returns, tax credit eligibility tools, and expanded electronic filing options.

Disaster survivors will no longer need to navigate multiple assistance forms across multiple agencies to get the help they need, saving time and energy to allow them to focus on their recovery and well-being. Survivors will have access to more flexible mechanisms to provide supporting documentation, such as virtual inspections and submitting photos of disaster damage from a mobile phone.

There are a lot more services that will be modernized.