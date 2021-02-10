BioLite has released a line of powerbank chargers called Charge PD. There are three products in this series and each one has a different battery capacity: Charge 20, Charge 40, and Charge 80.

BioLite Charge PD

Each powerbank features a fast charging USB-C PD port that charges devices up to 18W. Two USB-C ports deliver Quick Charge 3.0 to charge devices up to 15W.

Price : US$29.95

: US$29.95 Battery : 6,000 mAh, (22.2 Wh)

: 6,000 mAh, (22.2 Wh) Charge Time : 2 hours by 18W USB-C PD

Dimensions : 5.0 x 3.0 x 0.6 in (128 x 75 x 14 mm)

Weight: 165g

Price : US$49.95

: US$49.95 Battery : 10,000 mAh, (37 Wh)

: 10,000 mAh, (37 Wh) Charge Time : 2.5 hours by 18W USB C-PD

: 2.5 hours by 18W USB C-PD Dimensions : 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.7 in (150 x 81 x 17 mm)

: 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.7 in (150 x 81 x 17 mm) Weight: 265g

Price : US$69.95

: US$69.95 Battery : 20,000 mAh, (74 Wh)

: 20,000 mAh, (74 Wh) Charge Time : 5 hours by 18W USB-C PD

: 5 hours by 18W USB-C PD Dimensions : 6.7 x 3.2 x 1.0 in (170 x 82 x 25 mm)

: 6.7 x 3.2 x 1.0 in (170 x 82 x 25 mm) Weight: 465g

BioLite sells off-grid energy products and says these new powerbanks are perfect for camping, traveling, commuting, and working remotely.