BioLite has released a line of powerbank chargers called Charge PD. There are three products in this series and each one has a different battery capacity: Charge 20, Charge 40, and Charge 80.

Each powerbank features a fast charging USB-C PD port that charges devices up to 18W. Two USB-C ports deliver Quick Charge 3.0 to charge devices up to 15W.

Charge 20

  • Price: US$29.95
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, (22.2 Wh)
  • Charge Time: 2 hours by 18W USB-C PD
  • Dimensions: 5.0 x 3.0 x 0.6 in (128 x 75 x 14 mm)
  • Weight: 165g

Charge 40

  • Price: US$49.95
  • Battery: 10,000 mAh, (37 Wh)
  • Charge Time: 2.5 hours by 18W USB C-PD
  • Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.7 in (150 x 81 x 17 mm)
  • Weight: 265g

Charge 80

  • Price: US$69.95
  • Battery: 20,000 mAh, (74 Wh)
  • Charge Time: 5 hours by 18W USB-C PD
  • Dimensions: 6.7 x 3.2 x 1.0 in (170 x 82 x 25 mm)
  • Weight: 465g

BioLite sells off-grid energy products and says these new powerbanks are perfect for camping, traveling, commuting, and working remotely.

