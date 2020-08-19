Incase and Bionic are teaming up to launch a collection of sustainable MacBook accessories. They’re created with BIONIC yarn, a material created from recovered plastic found in the ocean.

Sustainable MacBook Accessories

Commuter Backpack: Lightweight, detailed internal organization, large main compartment, protects up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and includes an external magnetic-snap closure water bottle pocket. US$99.95

Compact Sleeve: Streamlined construction designed for durability and performance, external quick-access zippered organization pocket. Comes in two sizes – 13-inch and 16-inch. Both are US$49.95

Accessory Organizer: Bi-fold, zippered access main compartment with multiple storage slips for cable management and accessories. US$49.95

You can preorder them now and they’re expected to ship on August 24. Each product is available in Steel Gray and Ocean Green.