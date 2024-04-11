Bitwarden Brings Passkeys to iOS on Latest Beta

Bitwarden is one of the most widely used password managers in the world. It has millions of users and is open source, so many trust its service to store data as sensitive as passwords. Now, Bitwarden has gone a step further and launched a passkey manager option on iOS. However, it’s only available as a beta.

Passkeys are a more secure authentication method than a password. Unlike a password, a passkey cannot be written down, remembered, let alone stolen. It’s based on cryptographic keys, so its security is beyond doubt. To use these passkeys you need a passkey manager to create and handle them, such as Bitwarden.

They are used to log in to any website or app that allows it. The first time, Bitwarden will create the passkey and store it in a secure element of your iPhone. From then on, when you need to use one, all you have to do is authenticate yourself with Face ID, Touch ID or code, and the app will use it automatically.

This beta can be accessed through Testflight, and is currently only available on iOS. Android users will have to wait a little longer, although the company has already confirmed that it will also be available.

