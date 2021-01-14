On Thursday BMW announced that its Digital Key Plus based on ultra wideband (UWB) technology will arrive with the BMW iX vehicle. Because of the hyperlocal nature of UWB, you won’t even have to hold your iPhone near the car handle anymore. Instead you can walk up to your vehicle with the iPhone in your pocket.

UWB’s precision also ensures that relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, are not possible

BMW Digital Key Plus

Apple introduced digital car keys for iPhone customers with the release of iOS 13.6. People who have compatible cars can store a digital version of their car key within the Wallet app. You can share keys with others through iMessage, and control the level and length of access that people get, and lots more.

iPhones with an ultra wideband U1 chip include iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Apple and BMW have been working with the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) for a digital key specification 3.0 for UWB.