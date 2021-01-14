The upload file size limit in Microsoft 365 is set to increase from 100 GB to 250 GB. This includes files into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive.

Microsoft 365 Upload File Size Limit Increase Starting This Month

The change will begin rolling out by the end of January, with the company aiming to make it generally available by the end of the quarter. The 250 GB limit had been achieved “by optimizing storage for upload performance—each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key,” explained Microsoft’s Ankita Kirti in a blog post. “All your files are backed up in Azure Storage,” she added.