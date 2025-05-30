Bono’s Stories of Surrender Becomes Apple’s First Full-Length Immersive Documentary

Apple has released its first feature-length immersive documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro. Clocking in at 1 hour and 26 minutes, the film is the longest Apple Immersive Video to date, far surpassing the previous record-holder, a 16-minute short called Submerged that released last October.

Stories of Surrender invites viewers into the world of U2 frontman Bono, blending music, storytelling, and personal reflection. The film depicts Bono’s life as a son, father, husband, activist, and global rock icon.

While the documentary was shot in both immersive and traditional formats, not all scenes take full advantage of Apple’s immersive capabilities. Many are presented in standard rectangular 2D. Still, the project marks a significant leap in Apple’s ambitions for long-form content on the Vision Pro.

The immersive version is available for free via the Apple TV app on the Vision Pro, while the flatscreen version is available on Apple TV+ for subscribers across other devices.

Apple’s Push into Immersive Video

Apple Immersive Video has emerged as a central focus for the Vision Pro since its launch. In addition to scripted shorts like Submerged and music content from The Weeknd, Raye, and Metallica, Apple has rolled out immersive episodes of documentary series like Boundless and Elevated, as well as sports highlights from events including the Super Bowl and Major League Soccer.