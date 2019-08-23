Bose Launches Home Speaker With Air Play 2 Support

Bose unveiled a new portable Home Speaker Thursday. The device had AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect support.

Bose Home Speaker Available in September

The Bose Portable Home Speaker had 12 hours battery life. It will be available in Black and Silver from September 12, costing $349. Users could stream music from their Apple device via AirPlay 2, the company said. It allowed direct streaming from Spotify via Spotify too, and used Alexa and Google Assistant.

“Every Bose smart speaker is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, but the Portable is the first to offer a rechargeable battery — along with a short list of features everyone wants and loves,” said Ben Burns, senior product manager for Bose speakers. “We lived with it like anyone else would — with our families and friends, away from work — to make sure it was the kind of product we wanted to use, day after day. It was. And we think people who take it home will feel the same way.”