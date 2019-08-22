Today at Apple Music Remix Features Taylor Swift

Apple stores have Music Labs that let customers remix songs of popular musicians. Earlier this year, stores hosted a Madonna Remix Lab, and one with Billie Eilish. Now Taylor Swift has one.

Taylor Swift Remix Lab

In the Taylor Swift session, people who sign up will learn how to use GarageBand to deconstruct and remix the song “You Need to Calm Down.” It starts on August 23. The session starts with a video of Taylor Swift sharing her inspiration, then Apple’s Creative Pros will work with people.

Exclusively in Apple Stores, get hands-on with tracks direct from your favourite Apple Music artists. In this session, you’ll deconstruct Taylor Swift’s song You Need To Calm Down, find out what inspired her and create your own version of the song using GarageBand on iPhone. Devices will be provided.

