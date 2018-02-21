Apple Sponsors 2018 UK BRIT Music Awards

Apple announced today on Twitter that was the official partner of the 2018 BRIT Awards, reports 9To5Mac. The awards are celebrated every year in London. This year, featured performances were Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Apple created a dedication section in iTunes and Apple Music. You can find it under Browse, with music from awards nominees and winners with exclusive playlists and album compilations. In the Apple Music app there is also an exclusive live performance from Rag’n’Bone Man.

Experience highlights from 30 years of The BRIT Awards. #BRITs2018https://t.co/6GSNCOpxKJ pic.twitter.com/gnxuAKVlIx — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 21, 2018

Apple also showed a new Animoji ad called Panda. The panda sings the for the song Lights Out by Royal Blood. You can see the ad below: