Brydge has partnered with Otter Products to combine their expertise of creating high quality Apple products in a new venture.

Brydge + Otter

Otter Products is making a strategic investment in Brydge, and the two companies will collaborate on future products. Otter makes a variety of products for Apple devices like cases and screen protectors. Brydge is known for its hubs, docks, and keyboards,

Jim Parke, Chief Executive Officer, Otter Products:

We’ve been partners with Brydge for some time through our uniVERSE program and have admired the rapid growth Brydge has seen. Making a strategic investment in Brydge enables our two companies to come closer together and truly leverage each other’s strengths.

