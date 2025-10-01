Canada Approves Apple Watch Hypertension Alerts

Apple’s push into preventative health technology has reached another milestone in Canada. Health Canada has officially cleared the Hypertension Notifications feature for the Apple Watch, a tool that tracks potential signs of chronic high blood pressure and prompts users to seek medical attention if necessary.

The approval opens the door for Canadian users to access the feature in a future software update, extending Apple’s growing list of health-focused capabilities.

Canada Finally Joins the List

According to a report from iPhone in Canada, Health Canada granted approval for the feature on September 25 under Licence No. 114026. The system relies on the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to monitor cardiovascular data continuously over a 30-day period. If it detects patterns consistent with hypertension, the watch will notify the wearer, encouraging them to verify the results with a blood pressure cuff and consult a doctor.

Apple emphasizes that the feature does not diagnose or treat hypertension. Instead, it serves as an early warning tool. Hypertension, often called the “silent killer,” can damage the heart, blood vessels, and organs if left unmanaged. Timely detection significantly improves treatment outcomes, making this feature a meaningful addition to Apple’s broader health ecosystem.

This Canadian rollout follows approvals in dozens of other regions, including countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Belize, where the feature went live months earlier. Apple’s website currently lists 77 supported regions, though Canada’s inclusion is pending a watchOS and iOS software update.

For Users

For Canadians, the approval highlights a recurring frustration: delayed access to Apple’s most advanced health features. Last year’s Sleep Apnea detection tool faced similar delays before launching in Canada shortly after regulatory clearance. Other features, such as the AirPods Pro hearing aid mode, are still unavailable despite being active elsewhere.

Once activated, the Hypertension Notifications feature will be available to users aged 22 or older who have not been previously diagnosed with high blood pressure. It requires an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 (or newer) paired with an iPhone 11 or later, both running the latest software.

The benefit is straightforward: your watch quietly analyzes heart data in the background and alerts you if it spots a concerning trend. For many, that early signal could prompt lifestyle changes or medical treatment before hypertension causes long-term damage.

How to Enable Hypertension Notifications

Once the feature rolls out in Canada, turning it on is simple:

Make sure your Apple Watch (Series 9, Ultra 2, or newer) and iPhone (11 or newer) are updated to the latest software. Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap your profile icon in the top right. Go to Health Checklist > Hypertension Notifications. Confirm that you are 22 or older and have no prior hypertension diagnosis. Follow the prompts and tap Done.

A Subtle Shift in Everyday Health Monitoring

Apple’s approach to health tech continues to evolve from reactive tracking to proactive health insights. Hypertension Notifications is a step toward everyday preventative care, where devices on your wrist can catch what you might not notice. For Canadian users, this is more than just another watch feature. It’s a tool that could flag a silent condition early enough to make a difference.

With regulatory approval secured, it’s now only a matter of Apple pushing the update before Apple Watch owners across Canada can add hypertension monitoring to their daily health routine.