Castbox is Latest Audio App With Waze Support

Popular iOS podcasting app Castbox became the latest audio app to get Waze integration Wednesday. It joined the likes of Spotify and Pandora in becoming available via the mapping app.

Castbox for Commuters

Commenting on the partnership, Renee Wang, founder and CEO of Castbox said:

The beauty of podcasts is that listeners can engage in other activities while fully immersing themselves in the content they love, which makes it the perfect medium for daily commutes and long drives. Our integration with Waze lets us keep our listeners continuously engaged in their favorite shows while ensuring a safer, more enjoyable journey.

Castbox built its Waze integration via the Waze Audio Toolkit. It is the same platform Pandora and others have used to integrate with the peer-powered mapping service. Waze users can access Castbox via the audio icon in the mapping app. There you select Castbox from the list of supported apps. Doing so gives users access to playback controls within the navigation screen. Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze, said the partnership “expands on our mission to strengthen the Waze ecosystem by integrating with apps and services that complement and enhance the driver experience.”