Waze for iOS Gets Pandora Radio Integration

Pandora Radio announced today that Waze for iOS and Android will integrate with the streaming service.

Soundtrack Your Journey

Thanks to a new embedded audio player, Waze users can get music directly inside the app. You’ll also be able to see the next step of your Waze journey from within the Pandora app.

Screenshots of waze for iOS

Here’s how to connect them:

  1. Download Waze from the Google Play or App Store.
  2. Click on the music icon on the top right of the map.
  3. Select the Pandora icon.
  4. Turn the sound on and the music up for your journey

brett_x
Member
brett_x

Oh, is Pandora still around?

33 seconds ago