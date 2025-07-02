China Recalls Engineers, Disrupting Apple’s India Expansion

Apple’s manufacturing shift to India has hit a snag. Foxconn, Apple’s largest iPhone assembler, has pulled back hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its Indian factories, Bloomberg reported. The move undercuts Apple’s effort to scale production in India ahead of the iPhone 17 launch.

The recall began two months ago, with over 300 Chinese staff returning home. These workers played a key role in training local teams and refining production lines at facilities in southern India. Taiwanese personnel remain on-site, but the absence of experienced Chinese engineers is expected to slow operations. Foxconn is currently building a new iPhone plant in the region, intensifying concerns over potential delays and efficiency losses.

China’s Influence Casts a Long Shadow

The exact reason for the recall remains unclear, but signs point toward Beijing’s growing grip on outbound technology and labor. Bloomberg cited unnamed sources saying Chinese authorities have been urging local agencies to restrict technology transfers and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia. These steps appear aimed at curbing the outflow of manufacturing expertise amid escalating global diversification efforts.

China’s pressure tactics arrive just as Apple and Foxconn push to expand outside of China. India, now assembling around 20 percent of the world’s iPhones, is central to Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain. However, the retreat of Chinese talent threatens the pace and depth of that expansion.

iPhone 17 Timeline Under Scrutiny

Apple has long praised the technical skill of its Chinese workforce. CEO Tim Cook has said it’s not just lower costs, but China’s deep bench of skilled labor that has anchored production there.

According to Bloomberg, insiders believe the recall won’t impact the quality of iPhones produced in India, but it will likely reduce operational efficiency and increase costs as local teams struggle to fill the gap left by their Chinese counterparts.

Foxconn did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. Apple also declined to weigh in.

The timing raises stakes. Apple is preparing to ramp up iPhone 17 production, with plans to make most US-bound iPhones in India by 2026. But friction between Beijing and New Delhi, coupled with the limits China is placing on its labor and tech outflows, could derail that roadmap.