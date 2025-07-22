Chrome on iOS Now Lets You Switch Between Work and Personal Accounts

If you use Chrome on iOS and rely on your device for both work and personal tasks, there’s a new update you’ll want to know about. Google has added support for seamless account switching on iPhones and iPads, letting you toggle between personal and managed work accounts without signing out and back in every time. It makes mobile work more efficient while keeping data security intact.

The feature is especially useful for employees under Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies. Until now, switching between work and personal profiles on iOS Chrome meant juggling logins and dealing with overlapping data. With this update, Chrome now keeps your personal browsing separate from your work activity. That includes tabs, history, and saved passwords. Both users and IT admins get a cleaner, more controlled experience.

Stronger Enterprise Controls, Now on iPhones

This isn’t just about convenience. It’s about control. Companies can now enforce security policies, protect corporate data, and manage account behavior directly in Chrome on iOS. Once you sign in to a managed account, Chrome clearly notifies you that you’ve entered a managed experience. An onboarding screen explains how your organization is handling your data and what’s being separated.

According to a post on the Chrome Enterprise blog, IT admins now have tools to monitor and manage browser security on iPhones and iPads. Reporting capabilities, once limited to desktop and Android, are now available on iOS too. Organizations can send browser security events to the Admin console, Chrome logs, or any SIEM they use.

URL Filtering and ShadowAI Protection Also Come to iOS

Another key addition to iOS is URL filtering. IT teams can block access to specific websites, including unauthorized generative AI tools, and redirect users to approved services. This helps prevent the use of unvetted AI applications in the workplace, which many companies now recognize as a real security risk.

These updates are part of Google’s effort to bring Chrome Enterprise protections across every major platform. Whether companies are securing employee-owned phones or corporate devices, the goal stays the same: clear separation of work and personal data, strong oversight, and fewer weak points for attackers.

Chrome Enterprise Premium users will get access to expanded protections. But even organizations using Chrome Enterprise Core can start using these new iOS features now.