WaterField Releases ‘CitySlicker’ Case for Valve Steam Deck

WaterField Designs has unveiled its newest product, the CitySlicker case for Valve’s Steam Deck. Made from ballistic nylon or waxed canvas plus full-grain leather, it’s available to preorder for US$129. Batch number two starts shipping on March 18.

Steam Deck Case

The case has plenty of room for gamers to store the console, power supply, cords, SD cards, and microSD cards. The CitySlicker is the first Steam Deck case in a series of cases that will arrive in the future. More will be announced in the next few weeks.

Underneath a double-layer, full-grain leather flap, a padded main compartment with side and rear impact-resistant plastic inserts and a padded neoprene bottom, cradles the precious handheld. A slim padded Ultrasuede cushion in front of the screen keeps the joysticks protected and in place and doubles as a built-in screen cleaner. This feature effortlessly cleans the screen each time the handheld is inserted or removed.

Behind the console, a padded pocket stows items like a USB-C cable and a cleaning cloth. Five leather SD slots are ideal for those who wish to carry microSD adapters; clever open spaces at the bottom allow users to push the cards up to easily retrieve them. A mesh back pocket closes with a self-locking zipper; inside users can store the power source, a short HDMI cable (for those who wish to connect the console to a larger screen), and microSD cards in five integrated slots.

Dual-layer premium full-grain leather flap

Scratch-free padded lining

Ultrasuede padded interior pocket — protects and cleans the screen

Padded Ultrasuede® bumpers — protect joysticks

Impact-resistant plastic on back and sides

Neoprene bottom strip

Bottom finger loop — aids console removal

Self-finding magnetic snap closures

Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket with five integrated microSD slots and space for accessories

Five leather SD or SD card-adapter slots

Optional carrying add-ons: carabiner, wrist strap, and/or sling strap

