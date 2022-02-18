New Teaser For “The Problem With Jon Stewart”, Now a Weekly Show

A new teaser for “The Problem With Jon Stewart” was released on Thursday. The show will return on Apple TV+ on March 3, this time on a weekly basis.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” Back Weekly From March 3

The clip reveals some of the topics that will be discussed in forthcoming episodes including the stock market, climate, race, and the media.

The show uses both experts and those affected by topics in order to explore them and offer different perspectives. Previous episodes have looked at the issue of veterans exposed to burn pits, freedom, the economy, and guns. It is amongst the nominees at this year’s Writers Guild of America award. Existing episodes are available to subscribers now.

Mr. Stewart recently received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He is serves as an executive producer as well as hosts, with Brinda Adhikar serving as showrunning.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” also has an accompanying podcast. There was a furor around it last month following a discussion about the “Harry Potter” books and J.K. Rowling. Mr. Stewart had to clarify he was not accusing the author of antisemitism.