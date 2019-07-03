CloudFlare ‘Let The Internet Down’ Says CEO

CloudFare’s CEO admitted his company “let the internet down” Tuesday. A bug in the firm’s software resulted in outages to a number of major web services.

CloudFlare Bug Takes Out Major Web Services

CloudFlare is designed to protect websites from being overload. However, the bug caused part of its network to use computer resources from elsewhere. Consequently, a number of websites dependent on and protected by the service went offline. Those affected included Medium, Discord, Dropbox and SoundCloud.

Speaking to Bloomberg News, Matthew Prince said: “This was entirely our mistake. We let the internet down today.” He admitted that Cloudflare “misdiagnosed this initially as an attack and that wasted precious minutes.