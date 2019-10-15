Coach Lasso is Back… on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is set to retun. The coach, having being fired by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and been an NBC pundit, is now getting his own show on Apple TV+ .

Ted Lasso Getting Own Apple TV+ Show

Ted Lasso, will star and be executive produced by Jason Sudeikis. It is not clear when the show will debut on Apple TV+. Coach Lasso first appearred for an advert for NBC Sports video in 2013. He returned the next year as a pundit.

Mr. Sudeikis came to fame on Saturday Night Live. He also appeared in films such as The Angry Birds Movie, We’re the Milers, and The Last Man on Earth, amongst others.