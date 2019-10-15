Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3: Bug Fixes for Incoming Calls, Mail, More

Apple released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 on Tuesday. The patch notes on devices for both updates say only that the update, “includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone.” The more extended patch notes detail bug fixes for incoming calls, Mail, Health, Voice Memos, and more.

iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 Patch Notes

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on ‌Apple Watch‌

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

The security entry for both releases also stipulates specifically that there are no published security fixes in the release.

On an 11-inch iPad Pro, the over-the-air update is a 105.5MB download. On an iPhone 11 Pro, the update is a 145.6MB over-the-air download.