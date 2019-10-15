Coach Lasso is Back… on Apple TV+

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Ted Lasso is set to retun. The coach, having being fired by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and been an NBC pundit, is now getting his own show on Apple TV+ .

Ted Lasso Getting Own Apple TV+ Show

Ted Lasso, will star and be executive produced by Jason Sudeikis. It is not clear when the show will debut on Apple TV+. Coach Lasso first appearred for an advert for NBC Sports video in 2013. He returned the next year as a pundit.

Mr. Sudeikis came to fame on Saturday Night Live. He also appeared in films such as The Angry Birds Movie, We’re the Milers, and The Last Man on Earth, amongst others.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
archimedes Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
archimedes
Member
archimedes

And here I was expecting “Coach Lasso” to be a new game on Apple Arcade.

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
16 hours ago