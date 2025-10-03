Crossbody Strap Is Selling out fast, even a month after Launch

Apple’s latest accessory is proving harder to buy than many expected. Nearly a month after launch, the company’s new Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air is still widely backordered online and in stores. That points to early momentum for a $59 add-on that focuses on convenience and everyday carry.

Demand Outpaces Supply

Apple introduced the Crossbody Strap during its September 9 “Awe Dropping” event, positioning it as a hands-free solution for carrying your iPhone. It attaches magnetically to compatible cases and uses recycled materials, aiming to blend convenience with a more sustainable design.

But demand has quickly outpaced supply. The shortages aren’t limited to Apple’s online store. Many physical Apple Stores list the strap as out of stock, and even Amazon shows extended shipping windows.

Early Signs of a Hit

9to5Mac’s Ryan Christoffel noted that while he hasn’t yet seen the Crossbody Strap widely used in public, its popularity is clear from the stock situation. He tried to buy one while upgrading his partner’s phone to the iPhone 17 and found most colors unavailable both online and in-store.

That just suggests two possibilities. First is, Apple underestimated demand for its new accessory, or buyers are adopting the strap faster than expected. Either way, strong interest so soon after launch points to a positive reception.

It’s clear this isn’t just a passing trend. At $59, the Crossbody Strap isn’t exactly cheap, especially when you consider the base iPhone 17 starts at $799. Yet people are still willing to pay extra for it, which shows they see real value in what it offers. The demand suggests buyers view it as more than an optional add-on.

The Crossbody Strap appeals to users who want easier access to their phones without relying on pockets or handbags. Many already use third-party lanyard cases, but Apple’s first-party option promises better integration, magnetic adjustability, and a premium build.

Rivals Are Watching

Google is testing interest from a different angle with its Pixel Rope Wristlet priced at $7. It hangs from your wrist rather than across your body and works with a range of cases. The $7 accessory isn’t a direct competitor, it’s designed to hang from your wrist rather than across your body, but it shows that major phone makers see potential in hands-free accessories.

While Apple hasn’t shared sales figures, the persistent stock shortages suggest the Crossbody Strap is resonating with users. For a company known for turning even small accessories into must-haves, that’s a promising start.

If current demand holds, the Crossbody Strap could become more than just another add-on. It might signal the beginning of a new category of iPhone accessories built around convenience and everyday usability.