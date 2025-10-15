iPhone 15 Pro Max sent for Battery Repair returns completely shattered

When a customer mailed his iPhone 15 Pro Max for a simple battery issue, he expected a routine service. Instead, he received it back in pieces. The back glass was shattered, the frame split open, and Apple’s return letter apologized for an “inconvenience.” What should have been a standard repair turned into a cautionary tale.

The customer said his phone began shutting down at 65 percent, so he visited a nearby Apple Authorized Service Provider. After diagnostics, the store said the battery couldn’t be replaced in-store and had to be sent to a facility in Indiana. A few days later, Apple informed him that the device had “additional issues” and estimated $562 in repairs. He declined the offer, explaining that his phone was in perfect condition when shipped. When the device came back, it was barely recognizable.

The photos he shared show a phone with its rear glass splintered across the surface and metal components exposed. Apple’s service letter noted that technicians found an “issue not mentioned in the original repair request” and handled it as an out-of-warranty case. The company said it was returning the product after no response to their quote.

Many readers sympathized, calling it one of the worst repair returns they had seen. Several pointed out that Apple’s own authorized centers must handle devices carefully, especially when third-party facilities are involved. Others said this proves why customers should always document their devices before any repair.

Users suspect improper handling at the repair center

Technicians and experienced users in the discussion offered explanations for what might have gone wrong. Some said the phone was probably opened the wrong way. The iPhone 15 Pro Max requires its back glass to be heated before removal, and two security screws at the bottom must be taken out first. Skipping these steps can cause the glass to crack instantly.

Another possibility mentioned was that the repair center mistook it for an older model and applied pressure on the wrong side. One technician added that this type of damage often happens when suction tools are used on cold glass instead of a heated surface.

Others noted that Apple’s letter itself suggests the facility may have caused the damage while inspecting the phone. Since the company found an “unmentioned issue,” it’s likely the back cracked during testing or disassembly. The customer’s original repair shop reportedly has pictures proving the device was flawless before shipment.

Many users said the customer should escalate the issue directly to Apple. Several claimed that writing to the executive relations team or even the CEO’s office had helped them resolve similar disputes in the past. Apple often replaces damaged units once evidence is provided, they said.

A reminder to protect yourself before repair

The case has also reignited debate about the reliability of Apple’s authorized partners. Some customers feel misled, believing that an “authorized” center means Apple itself handles the repair. In reality, many locations are independent service providers that follow Apple’s procedures but operate separately. Mistakes at those centers still reflect on Apple’s reputation.

For customers, incidents like this are a lesson. Always take high-quality photos and videos before handing over a device for repair, whether at an Apple Store or an authorized center. Check and record your IMEI or serial number. If a dispute arises, these details can help prove ownership and condition.

The customer behind this story said he had already filed a claim through insurance, but if he hadn’t, “this would have been infuriating.” His warning now stands as advice to others: document everything before you ship your phone, because once it leaves your hands, accountability becomes a lot harder to trace.