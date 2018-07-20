Data Transfer Project Will Make it Easier to Switch Platforms

Twitter, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google are teaming up on the Data Transfer Project. The companies want to build an open-source data portability platform to make it easy for users to migrate between platforms (via Techcrunch).

Data Transfer Project

Thanks to GDPR, many companies made it easier to download your information. But you can’t easily upload the files to another service. But the Data Transfer Project will help you do that.

It gives you more control over your digital identity and will force companies to compete on features instead of relying on data lock-in. It’s not ready to use yet, but the group has submitted a white paper on how it will work.

