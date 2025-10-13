Did you know? AirPods Pro 3 are IP57 — and the case is too

Apple quietly made beach days and dusty trails less scary. With AirPods Pro 3, both the earbuds and the charging case carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. Earlier AirPods cases only offered basic splash protection, so this is a meaningful durability jump for runners, gym-goers, and anyone who pockets the case in messy places.

What changed with AirPods Pro 3

The big upgrade is parity: the buds and the closed case are now rated together at IP57. That means the case isn’t the weak link anymore when you’re around sweat, rain, sand, or fine dust.

What IP57 actually means

IP “5” (dust‑protected): Limited dust ingress is allowed, but it won’t interfere with normal operation.

Limited dust ingress is allowed, but it won’t interfere with normal operation. IP “7” (water): Survives accidental immersion in fresh water up to ~1 m for up to 30 minutes. This is stronger than “splash‑proof,” but it’s not “take them swimming” approval.

In plain English: pockets full of lint, wind‑blown sand, sweaty runs, and sudden downpours are less likely to kill your case now — not just the earbuds.

Why it matters

Fewer dead cases: Sweat and fine sand were common culprits for charging failures. IP57 hardens the case against both.

Sweat and fine sand were common culprits for charging failures. IP57 hardens the case against both. Less “babying” on the go: Toss it in a beach bag or running belt with more confidence.

Toss it in a beach bag or running belt with more confidence. Peace of mind for families: Kids at the pool or playground? The case is no longer the liability it used to be.

Smart care tips (so IP57 actually helps)

Dry before charging: If the case gets wet, open it and let everything air‑dry completely. Never charge while damp.

If the case gets wet, open it and let everything air‑dry completely. Never charge while damp. After saltwater or chlorine: Lightly rinse with fresh water, then dry thoroughly. Salt residue can corrode contacts.

Lightly rinse with fresh water, then dry thoroughly. Salt residue can corrode contacts. Sand control: Knock out grit gently and use a soft, dry brush around the hinge, lip, and USB‑C port. Skip compressed air and soaps.

Knock out grit gently and use a soft, dry brush around the hinge, lip, and USB‑C port. Skip compressed air and soaps. Keep the seals clean: Wipe the rim where the lid meets the body; debris here compromises protection when closed.

A quick word on “testing” this yourself

IP57 is a lab rating, not a dare. Don’t intentionally dunk your AirPods. If disaster strikes, fresh water is safest; avoid hot water, detergents, and high pressure. And remember: water and dust damage are typically not covered by warranty.

FAQ

Can I swim with AirPods Pro 3? Not recommended. IP57 covers accidental immersion in fresh water, not continuous swimming or saltwater use.

Does IP57 protect against saltwater and sunscreen? No. Both can leave residues that harm contacts and seals. Rinse with fresh water and dry.

Is the rating valid when the lid is open? Protection assumes the case is closed. Treat an open case as unprotected.

Will dust still get inside? Some fine dust can enter (that’s what “5” allows), but it shouldn’t impair normal operation if you clean the edges and port.

The bottom line

AirPods Pro 3 bring a real, practical durability boost: IP57 for both the buds and the case. You’ll worry less about sweat, dust, and surprise splashes — just remember to rinse, dry, and never charge while wet. That’s the difference between “survived the beach” and “dead by Monday.”