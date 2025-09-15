Digital Passport Feature Is Delayed in iOS 26

Apple released iOS 26 to the public today, but one of its most anticipated features is not ready. The update was expected to bring support for adding a digital version of U.S. passports to the Wallet app. Apple has now confirmed that the feature will arrive in a later software update.

Digital ID Delay

On its updated iOS 26 features page, Apple notes that “Digital ID will be available in a software update with U.S. passports only.” The company has not given an exact timeline, leaving open whether the rollout will happen in iOS 26.1, iOS 26.2, or later.

Once available, the feature will let you store a digital passport in Apple Wallet and present it at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports. It is designed for identity verification during domestic travel but will not replace a physical passport. Apple clarified that the system cannot be used for international travel or border crossings.

Apple also stressed that the feature complies with REAL ID requirements and includes privacy and security safeguards. Beyond airports, it is expected to work for age and identity verification in apps, stores, and online services.

Background and Expansion

Apple announced U.S. passport support for Wallet at WWDC25, framing it as a significant step toward nationwide digital ID adoption. Until now, Wallet only supported driver’s licenses and state IDs in a limited rollout, available in nine states and Puerto Rico, with three more states set to join. By adding passports, Apple gives every U.S. citizen a potential path to digital identification, regardless of state-level participation.

According to Apple, the goal is not to replace the physical passport but to expand convenience. A digital passport can serve as a backup ID and streamline airport check-ins, though international systems will continue to rely on the physical document.