Disney Reveals Competitively Priced Streaming Services Bundle

Disney confirmed plans for a bundle for its three streaming services. During its earnings call Tuesday, it revealed that users will be able to access Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month (via The Verge). The package will become available in November.

Bob Iger’s ‘Most Important Product’ Launch

The streaming service will be available through “Amazon, Apple, and other distributors,” according to CEO Bob Iger. He described Disney+ as “the most important product the company has launched in my tenure,” during the call.

In a press release accompanying the results, he said:

The positive response to our direct-to-consumer strategy has been gratifying, and the integration of the businesses we acquired from 21st Century Fox only increases our confidence in our ability to leverage decades of iconic storytelling and the powerful creative engines across the entire company to deliver an extraordinary value proposition to consumers.

Disney Puts More Price Pressure on Apple

The $6.99 price point for Disney+ already put price pressure on Apple, as John Marterello rightly noted on TMO. This latest announcement only increases that. Disney asking $12.99 for its content, including from Star Wars and Marvel, Hulu, and sport is compelling.

Apple tends to charge $9.99 a month for subscription services, so that could be the price for Apple TV+. If that proves to be the case, people could rightly argue that for $3 more a month they are getting a lot more from Disney. A price of between $12 and $15 a month makes that argument becomes even stronger. If it is a choice between the two services, I can see a lot of people deciding not to send their money to Apple. Netflix must surely be concerned too.