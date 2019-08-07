How to Reject the Apple Card Arbitration Provision

YOU MAY REJECT THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION BY CONTACTING US USING MESSAGES, CALLING US, OR WRITING TO US, AND STATING THE FOLLOWING: (I) YOUR NAME; (II) THE EMAIL ADDRESS ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ACCOUNT; (III) THE ADDRESS ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ACCOUNT; AND (IV) THAT YOU ARE EXERCISING YOUR RIGHT TO REJECT THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION (A”REJECTION NOTICE”). YOUR REJECTION NOTICE MUST BE RECEIVED WITHIN 90 DAYS AFTER THE OPENING OF YOUR ACCOUNT.IF YOUR REJECTION NOTICE COMPLIES WITH THESE REQUIREMENTS, THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION WILL NOT APPLY TO YOU, EXCEPT FOR ANY CLAIMS SUBJECT TO PENDING LITIGATION OR ARBITRATION AT THE TIME YOU SEND YOUR REJECTION NOTICE.

ANY REJECTION NOTICE THAT COMPLIES WITH THIS PROVISION WILL APPLY TO BOTH US AND APPLE. REJECTION OF THE ARBITRATION PROVISION WILL NOT AFFECT YOUR OTHER RIGHTS OR RESPONSIBILITIES UNDER THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION OR THIS AGREEMENT.