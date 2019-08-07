How to Reject the Apple Card Arbitration Provision

Redditor u/choledocholithiasis discovered an Apple Card arbitration provision in Goldman Sachs’ customer agreement. Here’s how to reject it.
Apple Card Arbitration
You can download the Apple Card customer agreement here [PDF]. Regarding arbitration, it states on page 14:
YOU MAY REJECT THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION BY CONTACTING US USING MESSAGES, CALLING US, OR WRITING TO US, AND STATING THE FOLLOWING: (I) YOUR NAME; (II) THE EMAIL ADDRESS ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ACCOUNT; (III) THE ADDRESS ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ACCOUNT; AND (IV) THAT YOU ARE EXERCISING YOUR RIGHT TO REJECT THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION (A”REJECTION NOTICE”). YOUR REJECTION NOTICE MUST BE RECEIVED WITHIN 90 DAYS AFTER THE OPENING OF YOUR ACCOUNT.IF YOUR REJECTION NOTICE COMPLIES WITH THESE REQUIREMENTS, THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION WILL NOT APPLY TO YOU, EXCEPT FOR ANY CLAIMS SUBJECT TO PENDING LITIGATION OR ARBITRATION AT THE TIME YOU SEND YOUR REJECTION NOTICE.
ANY REJECTION NOTICE THAT COMPLIES WITH THIS PROVISION WILL APPLY TO BOTH US AND APPLE. REJECTION OF THE ARBITRATION PROVISION WILL NOT AFFECT YOUR OTHER RIGHTS OR RESPONSIBILITIES UNDER THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION OR THIS AGREEMENT.
Basically, if you don’t reject the provision, you forfeit any public claim against Goldman Sachs. Arbitration involves an arbiter (not a judge) overseeing the case, and both parties have input into who the arbiter may be. Goldman Sachs will pay the arbitration fees and other costs.
Apple Card lets you use Business Chat to quickly contact customer support, so you can probably send them the above information to opt out. You can also send the information to: Lockbox 6112, P.O. Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19170-6112.
Further Reading:
[Apple Card Doesn’t Support Financial Apps]
Leave a Reply