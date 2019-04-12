Netflix and Apple TV+ Challenger Disney+ Launches

Disney officially unveiled its streaming service Thursday. It will launch in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and cost $6.99 a month.

‘New Era’ for Company

Disney+ is a direct challenger to Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV+ offering. The service will include content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as Disney itself. As well as library content, more than 25 original series are being produced. They include projects based on Toy Story from Pixar and a live-action series called ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ from Marvel Studios.

Launching the service, CEO Bob Iger said:

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company – one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark.

The firm is confident “that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology” will make the service “a standout in the marketplace,” added Mr. Iger.