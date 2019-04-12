New Feature Prevents Accidental Subscription Purchases

Apple added a new feature that helps prevent users from purchasing accidental subscriptions to apps. Now there is an extra confirmation step.

Extra Step

The feature was found by David Barnard, who tweeted about his discovery:

Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I’m thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o — David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019

After you confirm a subscription with Touch ID/Face ID, a window will popup asking if you really meant to do that. You can either tap Cancel or Ok to continue. This goes a long way to prevent unscrupulous developers trying to trick people into subscriptions.

