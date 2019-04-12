Foxconn to Start Manufacturing iPhone in India in July

Foxconn will begin to manufacture the iPhone X in India from July 2019. Production will take place at the Taiwanese manufacturer’s 160-acre factory near Chennai.

Ramping up Production in India

Neither Foxconn nor Apple publicly confirmed any details. However, an anonymous official told The Economic Times: “Foxconn will begin with the iPhone X (range) from the Chennai plant. The plans are to step up production capacity and diversify to even higher models going forward.”

Serious talk of Foxconn’s move to India began in December 2018. Then, earlier this month, it emerged that the firm had invested $300m into upgrading its Chennai plant in preparation for making Apple devices.

A total of 290 million handsets were assembled in the country in 2018, according to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association. This included the iPhone SE, 6, and 7 which are produced in India by Wistron.