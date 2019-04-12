FCC Announces 5G Auction and Rural Broadband Fund

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a 5G auction, as well as a US$20.4 billion rural broadband fund (via Engadget).

5G Auction

The auction will be held on December 10 as the biggest range of airwaves the FCC has auctioned for commercial use at one time. The 5G auction is comprised of 3400 MHz in three different spectrum bands.

For the rural broadband fund, the FCC is repurposing funds to create the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Its goal is to connect up to four million rural homes and business to high-speed internet. It will provide US$20.4 billion in subsidies over the next 10 years to companies to build out rural infrastructure.

