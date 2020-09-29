Disney+ began rolling out GroupWatch on Tuesday, Deadline reported. The feature allows seven subscribers to watch something simultaneously on the service and react in realtime.

Watch and React Together With Disney+ GroupWatch

The feature works on devices of all sizes. At the time of this writing, a text chat option is not available. However, viewers watching something together can respond via one of six emojis: “like,” “funny,” “sad,” “angry,” “scared” and “surprised.” Commenting, Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+, said: