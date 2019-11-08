Disney+ Will be on Amazon Fire TV

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the Disney+ streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire TV. He made the announcement during the firm’s earnings call on Thursday.

Disney+ ‘Ready to Go’

Furthermore, Amazon said that those who purchase a Fire TV or Fire Tablet will get a free seven-day trial of the service (via CNBC). It is also set to be distributed via Samsung and LG smart TVs, Apple TV, iPad, and iPhones as well as Android and Roku devices.

Mr. Iger claimed in an interview that a recent test in the Netherland had been “quite successful.” He said the firm’s streaming service is “ready to go.” Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month. It will launch in the U.S. on December 3rd.