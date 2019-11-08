The iPhone 11 Pro Max on DxOMark scores third place with an overall score of 117. This is the same score as Samsung’s Note 10 series. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is in first place and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition is in second place.

DxOMark says that the dynamic range in photos taken with this iPhone is wide, but highlight clipping is noticeable in visually difficult scenes. It’s among the best when it comes to exposure, but in low light scenes it falls behind phones with bigger image sensors like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro Max scores well in color and is in the best for this category.

Apple’s Deep Fusion technology means that this iPhone has big improvements in photo details and textures like freckles, pet hair, and distant foliage. The iPhone’s Portrait Mode simulates blurred bokeh backgrounds. This has improved over time but depth estimation errors are still visible in some photos. However, DxOMark says that the iPhone’s Night Mode is “one of the best we have tested.”

