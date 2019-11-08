Use Apple Pay With Uber Eats to Get $5 Off

The newest Apple Pay promotion is here. Use Apple Pay with Uber Eats to get US$5 off your order from November 8 to November 10 by using the code APPLEPAY5 at checkout.

Terms and Conditions

Offer expires at 11:55 p.m. PT on 11/10/2019. The offer is valid for $5 off your next order only when you spend $10 or more before taxes and fees. Offer is limited to one order per customer. Taxes, delivery fee and service fee still apply. You must apply the promo code APPLEPAY5 in the app before completing your order.

Uber Eats is also a 3% merchant for Apple Card, so presumably you’ll get 3% back on top of saving US$5.

