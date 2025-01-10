Don’t Set Alarm on Your iPhone If Don’t Want To Be Late

iPhone users continue to experience problems with their device’s alarm months after Apple acknowledged the issue. The problem was first reported in April 2024 and persists despite Apple’s assurance that they were working on a fix.

But what’s the issue? Users have reported various alarm malfunctions, including:

Alarms not sounding at all

Alarms going off at incorrect times

Alarms displaying as active but producing no sound or vibration

These issues have affected users across different iOS versions, including both iOS 17 and the newer iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence.

One Reddit user shared a photo showing their alarm set for 10:30 AM went off at 12:42 PM instead. Another user mentioned their morning alarm displayed as active but produced no sound or vibrations for 40 minutes.

The problem has led to real-world consequences, with some users reporting being late for work, school, or important appointments.

Some users say that the ‘attention awareness’ on iPhones might be contributing to the issue, which doesn’t make sense to me. This feature changes the device’s behavior based on user engagement.

Apple has not provided a recent update on the status of this ongoing issue. Apple initially acknowledged the issue in April 2024 but has not given a timeline for when a solution will be implemented, as reported by The Verge.

Many are resorting to using backup devices or traditional alarm clocks to make sure they wake up on time.