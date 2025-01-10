iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Features: What’s New and What’s Worth Noting

Guess what just popped up on my iPhone? The iOS 18.3 beta 2 update! Naturally, I was pumped—I mean, who doesn’t love shiny new features? But amidst the excitement, I suddenly had an alarming thought: Is it really worth installing an unstable beta? I wasn’t sure if I wanted to risk my perfectly stable iOS just to be ahead of the curve.

Then again… FOMO is real. What if I miss out on some game-changing features before everyone else? So, I took one for the team and updated my phone to check out all the new goodies in iOS 18.3 beta 2 features. Don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. You can keep your iOS stable while I dive into the beta chaos. Ready? Let’s see what’s new!

iOS 18.3 Beta 2 Features—Do I Really Need It?

The iOS 18.3 beta 2 update is now available through the iOS 18 Public Beta and Developer Beta channels. Its download size ranges from 700 MB to 7 GB, depending on the region of the iPhone and the status of previous updates.

Here are my experiences from the past few days of using my iPhone 16 after applying the iOS 18.3 beta 2 update:

The update was applied smoothly without creating any issues.

I’m using the iPhone as I would regularly and not seeing any battery-draining issues.

Also, the battery charging rate is unaffected.

I don’t see any drastic change in the user interface which might make me feel differently when using the device.

I’m also not experiencing any device overheating when playing high-end games, like PUBG.

The updated iOS 18.3 shows a build number 22D5040d .

. Finally, all Apple accessories would seamlessly work with the iOS 18.3 beta 2 update.

Now, let me explain the notable features and fixes that Apple has included in this release:

1. Robot Vacuum Compatibility

The Apple Home app for smart devices will allow you to add all the supported models of robot-operated vacuum cleaning devices. It has all the necessary systems in place. Just hit the Add Accessory button on the Home app and scan the setup code.

2. Fixed the Calculator App’s Repeating Operations

Apple omitted the repeating operations of calculations in the Apple Calculator app by tapping the equals sign in the iOS 18.2 stable update. However, looks like Apple is planning to bring back the feature in the future stable release since it’s available in the iOS 18.3 beta 2 update.

3. Dark Mode for Camera Control Icon

To improve the Accessibility settings of the iPhone, Apple added a dark mode Camera Control icon in the Settings app.

4. App Icon Tweaks

There are minor changes in the icon sets available on the iPhone. For example, the Software Update icon, a cogwheel, now shows a notification dot dynamically wherever you see the icon.

5. Face ID/Touch ID Login for Feedback App

The Feedback Assistant app allows you to send beta testing updates directly to the Apple developers when you enter the Apple developer program. The iOS 18.3 beta 2 update brings the convenient Face ID and Touch ID-based login to the Feedback Assistant app.

If you’re using the app for the first time after applying the beta update, you must log in as usual using the Apple ID and password. Once you’re in, tap the avatar in the top right corner to bring up the Settings menu for Feedback Assistant.

There, you should see the option to enable Face ID or Touch ID. The feature will depend on the biometric systems availability of your iPhone. Once enabled, you can also change the frequency of authentication from the Require Face ID menu.

6. Settings Search Revamped

Apple has improved the Settings Search tool in the iOS 18.3 beta 2 update. It now shows four icons of apps or settings menu you might need below the Suggestions section of the Search field.

The icons in the Search Suggestions block change dynamically. For example, when I reviewed these changes in the Settings Search tool, I received a new update for my iOS. The Software Update icon immediately changed from the normal cogwheel to the cogwheel with a gray notification dot.

7. Notable Bug Fixes

Apple hasn’t explained much about the new features in this beta update. However, it explained the fixes it has added in its iOS & iPadOS 18.3 Beta 2 Release Notes Documentation portal:

Genmoji: Fixed an issue where a personalized Genmoji would not generate unless a different person was selected first.

Fixed an issue where a personalized Genmoji would not generate unless a different person was selected first. HealthKit: Resolved a bug where HealthKit authorization for a data type would not persist, causing apps to lose access and prompt users repeatedly for permissions.

Resolved a bug where authorization for a data type would not persist, causing apps to lose access and prompt users repeatedly for permissions. Writing Tools: Addressed an issue where third-party apps using the Writing Tools API could not access the full inline experience if the first responder was not a UIView.

Though the update installs seamlessly, if you face any issues check out how to fix iOS 18/18.2 update issues.