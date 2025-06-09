Download the Official iPadOS 26 Wallpaper for iPad in 4K

Apple has announced iPadOS 16, iPad’s next-gen operating system, during its WWDC 2025 keynote event. Along with bold design changes, smarter Siri, and other improvements, the update also brings new iPadOS 26 4K wallpapers that you can download right now. The new backgrounds give you a taste of the new update without installing the developer beta. Explore the latest wallpaper collection and keep your iPad in sync with the latest software vibes.

Download the Official iPadOS 26 4K Wallpapers

The latest iPadOS 26 brings a new default wallpaper in an abstract design that looks minimal and seamlessly blends with the gorgeous Liquid Glass aesthetics across the UI. While it may not be as striking as wallpapers from previous years, it still brings a fresh look to your iPads, as you would expect from a major OS update.

iSpazio has shared a built-in wallpaper in high quality. At the time of writing this article, it’s the only official iPadOS 26 wallpaper we’ve seen. We expect to see more wallpapers soon. Stay connected for more wallpapers in 4K versions.

Download iPadOS 26 Wallpaper

Once downloaded, just open the wallpaper and save it to your photos library. You can then set it as your home screen or lock screen wallpaper to enjoy the fresh iPadOS aesthetics.

