Dutch Antitrust Watchdog Pauses Ruling on Apple Fees for Dating Apps

The Dutch competition authority has paused its decision on Apple’s App Store commission rules for dating apps, choosing instead to wait for the European Commission to wrap up its own discussions with the company. This move temporarily halts a long-running regulatory battle over Apple’s in-app payment (IAP) system and its broader dominance in app distribution.

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) had previously fined Apple €50 million for imposing what it called “unreasonable conditions” on dating apps. Specifically, Apple required developers to use its own payment system and pay a 30% commission, while blocking alternatives. Although Apple later agreed to relax these rules in the Netherlands, the fine remained, and Apple appealed. The court rejected that appeal last month, reinforcing the regulator’s original position.

EU Review Alters the Pace

Now, the ACM says it is holding off on further action as Apple works through separate but related negotiations with the European Commission under the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). Those talks could reshape how Apple operates not just in the Netherlands, but across the EU.

“In light of recent developments in the EU, we are postponing our own decision,” the ACM said in a statement, according to Reuters. The regulator added that Apple has already adjusted some of its rates and announced plans for further changes by the end of the year.

This shift aligns with reports earlier this week that the European Commission is preparing to approve Apple’s updated App Store model. Those revisions reportedly include new commission tiers and differentiated pricing for services like automatic updates or editorial promotion.

What This Means for Apple in the Netherlands

The Dutch regulator’s move suggests it is either cautiously optimistic about Apple’s concessions or simply deferring judgment until the EU’s decision is official. Either way, ACM’s pause signals a shift in momentum after years of conflict between regulators and Apple over its control of the App Store ecosystem.

The central issue remains whether Apple has abused its dominant market position by limiting payment options and enforcing steep commission fees, particularly for dating apps, which have played a key role in testing regulatory boundaries.

The outcome of the EU’s DMA negotiations could now define whether Apple’s model is viewed as compliant across member states or continues to face fragmented national challenges. For now, Dutch regulators are watching and waiting.