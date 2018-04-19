Starting Today, Apple is Making Earth Day Donations and Built a New Robot

Apple announced today that it will be adding Earth Day donations to its trade-in and recycle program. Starting today through April 30, the company will make a donation to Conservation International for every device received at Apple retail stores and the online Apple Store through the Apple GiveBack program.

Earth Day Donations

Additionally, the company has a new recycling robot called Daisy. Cobbled together from some of Liam’s (the previous robot) parts like a modern-day Frankenstein, it can take apart nine versions of the iPhone and sort components for recycling. Daisy can disassemble up to 200 iPhones an hour.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social initiatives, said:

At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources. In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack. We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.

As usual, when you trade in or recycle an Apple device through the company, eligible devices will earn you credit you can put towards in-store purchases or put on an Apple Store gift card.