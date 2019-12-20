Eight iOS Apps For The Eight Nights of Chanukah

The Jewish festival of Chanukah starts on Sunday. There are a number of apps on iOS that can help you and your family celebrate.

This app guide users through the festival of lights. It provides information on the blessings for the holiday, a dreidel game, the ability to share pictures, and even a timer for how long you stay by the candles.

This app also has a dreidel game that can be played by up to five people and a prayers guide. Furthermore, it offers an interactive storybook telling the festival’s story. It costs $1.99.

Aimed at children, this app tells the story of Chanukah via interactive animations and a narrator. It is available for free in the iOS App Store.

Something a bit different. Children can create colored drawers and images related to the holiday. You can share and print images created in the app. It is available for free in the iOS App Store.

Send Chanukah-themed stickers over iMessage with this app. It costs $0.99

Send holiday-appropriate to friends and family. It costs $2.99.

This app also allows users to sent animated Chanukah-themed stickers to friends via iMessage. Available for $0.99 in the iOS app store.

This free app brings the classic dreidel game to you’re iPhone. It is available for free at the iOS App Store.

The animated menorah (9-branched candelabra lit every night of the festival) talks children through which day of the Holiday it is. It also allows them to spin a digital dreidel, pick their candles for the menorah, and teaches the colors in Hebrew. It is available for free on both iOS and macOS.