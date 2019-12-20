2013-2014 Macs No Longer Eligible for Free Screen Repairs

Some MacBooks from 2013-2014 suffered problems with anti-reflective coating on the display. For a certain amount of time they were eligible for free repairs up to four years after the purchase date. But that ends, at least for those older models (via MacRumors).

Screen Repair

An internal memo seen by MacRumors tells Apple Authorized Service Providers that MacBook Pros released in 2014 and earlier aren’t eligible for free repair anymore. Here’s the list of eligible models:

2015: MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 15-inch, MacBook 12-inch

2016: MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 15-inch, MacBook 12-inch

2017: MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 15-inch, MacBook 12-inch

So far no 2018 MacBooks are eligible. If you’re the owner of a 2013 or 2014 MacBook with the screen problem, you’ll now have to pay for a repair by going to Apple’s support web page.

