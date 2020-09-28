LONDON – The UK government said on Sunday it has fixed an issue with England’s COVID-19 smartphone app. The issue meant that the newly release app could not accept nearly one-third of test results.

Ten Million Downloads of England COVID-19 App

“Everyone who receives a positive test result can log their result on the app,” a Department of Health spokesperson told Reuters. “A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result can now request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on their app.”