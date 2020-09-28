LONDON – The UK government said on Sunday it has fixed an issue with England’s COVID-19 smartphone app. The issue meant that the newly release app could not accept nearly one-third of test results.

Ten Million Downloads of England COVID-19 App

“Everyone who receives a positive test result can log their result on the app,” a Department of Health spokesperson told Reuters. “A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result can now request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on their app.”

In somewhat better news, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that over 10 million people have now downloaded the app. The lawmaker described it as a “strong start” but urged more people to download and use it.

After initially resisting, the app is based on an API developed by Apple and Google.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments