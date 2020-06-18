Former Apple Executive to Lead Rollout of UK NHS COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

A former Apple executive is to take over management of the rollout of the UK’s NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app (via BBC News). Simon Thompson was at Apple between October 2009 and July 2011.

Former Apple Exec Managing NHS COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Rollout

During his time at Apple, Mr. Thompson was the General Manager of the online store in the EMEA region and India before becoming leading worldwide customer experience for Apple’s online store. He has since gone to hold a number of senior, digital roles at major firms. He is currently the Chief Product Officer at online grocer Ocado.

Mr. Thompson has joined the UK’s track and trace operation led by former TalkTalk boss Baroness Dido Harding. He will undertake numerous tasks within the team, alongside managing the rollout of the UK’s COVID-19 contact tracing app. The UK has so far decline to use the API set up by Apple and Google.

It is understood the NHSX executives currently leading the rollout, Matthew Gould and Geraint Lewis, are stepping back as planned, even though the app’s national rollout has faced multiple delays. On Wednesday, Lord Bethell, the Department of Health’s Minister for Innovation, told a committee that while a trial of the COVID-19 contact tracing app had “gone very well indeed,” it may not be generally available until the winter. “We are seeking to get something going for the winter, but it isn’t the priority for us at the moment.”